Ayushmann Khurrana shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema, I will miss North East'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up the shoot of his next, Anek, and has shared pictures from the sets. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film was being shot in Delhi recently.

In the pictures, Ayushmann can be seen posing with his director, crew members, his own team and a glimpse of how he uses his stationery on sets - highlighting stuff on the script.

Sharing them on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote late Friday, "It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East. "

He also detailed the pictures, numbering them and added, "1) My last shot in the film. 2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir. 3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay. 4) The last time I used my stationery in the film."

Anubhav had also been sharing posts about his Anek shoot. Earlier this week, he thanked his producer and wrote, "My man James. Line Produced the entire North East shoot. I still need to sit with him and figure how he made it so smooth and calm. Good lord. So many locations and such a complex shoot without a single anxious moment. Kudos James. God Bless you and your team my man. #ANEK @zeymz.visions.northeast.india."

Upon arrival in Delhi, the filmmaker had been sharing posts about his love for the street food in the national capital. On Friday night, he shared pictures of some famous street food items and tagged Thappad star Taapsee Pannu in the post. "This post it exclusively for @taapsee bwahahahahaha," he wrote and the actor soon responded, angrily. "Main bata rahi hu paet mein aise keede padenge na aap sab ke ! Ek delhi food deprived aatma ka shraap hai!" she wrote.

Ayushmann and Anubhav have previously worked together in the critically acclaimed movie, Article 15.