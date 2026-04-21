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Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to hit theatres on Nov 27

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to hit theatres on Nov 27

Apr 21, 2026 12:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next feature "Yeh Prem Mol Liya", starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will be released in theatres on November 27, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to hit theatres on Nov 27

Sooraj's banner Rajshri Productions shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We Have An Announcement!! This November, Rajshri Productions Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled - 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari a Himesh Reshammiya musical. In theatres 27th November 2026 - Save the date," read the statement.

The film marks Sooraj's comeback to movies after a gap of four years. The filmmaker, known for making family dramas like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hai" and "Vivaah", last directed "Uunchai" , featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Sooraj, who won the National Award for Best Director for "Uunchai", reunites with composer Himesh Reshammiya on the project. The two last collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2014.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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