Mumbai, Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next feature "Yeh Prem Mol Liya", starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will be released in theatres on November 27, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari’s 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' to hit theatres on Nov 27

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Sooraj's banner Rajshri Productions shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We Have An Announcement!! This November, Rajshri Productions Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled - 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari a Himesh Reshammiya musical. In theatres 27th November 2026 - Save the date," read the statement.

The film marks Sooraj's comeback to movies after a gap of four years. The filmmaker, known for making family dramas like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", "Hum Saath Saath Hai" and "Vivaah", last directed "Uunchai" , featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Sooraj, who won the National Award for Best Director for "Uunchai", reunites with composer Himesh Reshammiya on the project. The two last collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} The film is being positioned as a wholesome family entertainer at a time when mainstream Hindi theatrical cinema has been largely driven by action, horror and historical epics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is being positioned as a wholesome family entertainer at a time when mainstream Hindi theatrical cinema has been largely driven by action, horror and historical epics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Yeh Prem Mol Liya" brings Sharvari and Ayushmann together on screen for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yeh Prem Mol Liya" brings Sharvari and Ayushmann together on screen for the first time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ayushmann has a packed slate ahead of "Yeh Prem Mol Liya". His next release is the family comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushmann has a packed slate ahead of "Yeh Prem Mol Liya". His next release is the family comedy "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to hit cinemas on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharvari, meanwhile, is equally busy with multiple projects. She stars in Imtiaz Ali's "Main Vaapas Aaunga" alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. It is set to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharvari, meanwhile, is equally busy with multiple projects. She stars in Imtiaz Ali's "Main Vaapas Aaunga" alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina. It is set to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She will also feature in "Alpha", the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie is set for a theatrical release on July 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She will also feature in "Alpha", the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie is set for a theatrical release on July 10. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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