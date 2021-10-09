Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana turns Action Hero for first time, shares teaser
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana turns Action Hero for first time, shares teaser

Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai for an action film. He said the film is zany and fresh.
Ayushmann Khurrana has announced his next film, Action Hero. 
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:16 PM IST
PTI | By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by filmmaker Aanand L Rai for his next home production film titled Action Hero. The film, also produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, focuses on an artist's journey both in front and behind the lens.

The movie, to be directed by Anirudh Iyer, is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour. Khurrana, who will be seen in an action film for the first time, said he fell in love with the script. "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for," he said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

The 37-year-old actor said he is thrilled to be collaborating with Rai for the third time. "We hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me," he added.

Rai said he too is equally excited about teaming up with Khurrana. "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors," he said.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says 'two weeks more' as wife Tahira Kashyap says she hasn't met him in two months

Kumar said Action Hero is a special film. "Ayushmann perfectly fits the bill of the eponymous Action Hero in this film. This also marks the fourth collaboration between T-Series and Ayushmann, making this even more special for everyone involved. We can’t wait for it to go on floors and see him live the character," said the producer.

The film will be shot in India and the UK. Action Hero is a T-Series and a Colour Yellow Production and is produced by Rai, Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayushmann khurrana aanand l rai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vidyut Jammwal talks about ‘spectacularly different’ wedding plans

5

Sara Ali Khan's Udaipur picture album

Amitabh Bachchan contemplates pulling out of brand deal he is unsure of

Aryan Khan arrest: Taapsee says being in big star's family has perks and baggage
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP