Baaghi 4 advance booking sees dull start: Tiger Shroff film sells 1 lakh tickets, but pace slower than Saiyaara, War 2

Tiger Shroff is reprising his role as Ronnie for his most successful franchise - Baaghi. The newest instalment, Baaghi 4, is releasing in theatres this Friday, and the advance booking has begun. However, the pre-sales have not taken the bumper start that Tiger or the makers would have hoped for. Baaghi 4 advance booking: Tiger Shroff stars in this action thriller.

Baaghi 4 advance booking

By 1 pm on Thursday, less than 12 hours before the advance bookings for Baaghi 4 close, the film has sold 1.27 lakh tickets across India, generating a gross of ₹3 crore for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker reported that the film has registered occupancy of 4-7% in most major cities by Thursday afternoon, denoting a dull start at the box office for the action thriller. Trade sources say that the advance booking is slow overseas and for the rest of the weekend as well, with most people waiting to see how the word of mouth is before booking tickets.

Given that Baaghi 4 is a violent action thriller and a legacy sequel, it is expected to have a big opening weekend, followed by a cooling down over the weekdays. A slow start for an action tentpole would be bad news for the long run.

So far, Baaghi is lagging behind War 2, which had minted ₹20 crore in pre-sales for day 1 alone. That War 2 still underperformed at the box office despite such a high number in advance bookings does not bode too well for Baaghi 4.

The trouble for the Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is that it is lagging behind even Saiyaara, a romantic film with two newcomers, which ideally should not have a high advance booking number. The Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda launch vehicle collected ₹9.40 crore in advance booking in July, a mark Baaghi 4 may struggle to reach.

All about Baaghi 4

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, along with Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is releasing in theatres on 5 September.