Baaghi 4 trailer: Tiger Shroff is both Ghajini and Animal as he battles amnesia and Sanjay Dutt in ultraviolent film

Baaghi 4 trailer: The trailer of Tiger Shroff's upcoming action thriller, Baaghi 4, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday morning. And as expected, it is a cocktail of action, violence, and gore, with limbs flying and a lot of dialoguebaazi in between. Baaghi 4 trailer: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt face off in this action thriller.

The trailer opens with shots of Tiger's character on a rampage against cowering villains, wielding just an axe. Sanjay Dutt, the antagonist is introduced, all bloodied in a church. We see different looks of Tiger, first as a naval officer, and then in a more brutal avatar. Ronnie is someone whom the world considered mentally unstable. He believes the love of his life, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) is dead. But others tell him Alisha never existed, but is just a figment of his imagination.

A romantic montage follows, but then we see the villain - Sanjay Dutt - holding Alisha captive. Maybe she does exist after all. What follows is a montage of brutal takedowns, beheadings, impalements, and a lot more.

Fans react

Many fans have praised the action and violence in the trailer. “Bollywood action level upgraded – Baaghi 4 style,” read one comment. “Mega comeback of tiger Shroff,” predicted one fan. Another added, “This time is not the same.”

About Baaghi 4

The film's teaser, released earlier this month, had received mixed reactions from fans. Some had praised Tiger's action, while others felt the film looked too similar in tone and visuals to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the franchise, which began in 2016 with Baaghi, starring Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor. The sequel saw Tiger reprising his role, with Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside him. Baaghi 3 brought back Shraddha Kapoor and also starred Riteish Deshmukh. Unlike the first two films, this wasn't a box office success, as it suffered due to theatre closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baaghi 4's story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is directed by A. Harsha. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5 September.