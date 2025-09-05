Baaghi 4 box office prediction: Low buzz may limit Tiger Shroff film to 9 crore opening, will lose to Saiyaara, War 2

Actor Tiger Shroff's return as Ronnie in his latest release, Baaghi 4, is meant to be the actor's most violent and gritty outing on the big screen yet. While the actor may have been hoping for a return to form with his most successful film franchise, early trends indicate fans are not so gung-ho about this hyperviolent revenge saga. The early box office predictions for the film do not paint a pretty picture, with conservative estimates even pegging the film for a single-digit (below ₹10 crore) opening. Baaghi 4 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff stars in this action thriller.

Baaghi 4 advance booking

By 6 am on Friday, hours before Baaghi 4 hit the screens, the film had sold 2.23 lakh tickets across India, generating a gross of ₹5.54 crore for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The trade tracker reported that the film has registered occupancy of 4-10% in most major cities by Thursday afternoon, denoting a dull start at the box office for the action thriller. According to sources, the advance bookings in the overseas markets are also low for the film, denoting a below-average start for the film.

Baaghi 4 box office prediction

As per trade experts, Baaghi 4 may collect ₹9-10 crore net in India on its opening day. Very few estimates have it going beyond ₹11 crore on day 1 in India. This would mean that the film will lose not just to War 2 (the previous big Bollywood actioner), but also Jaat, a mid-budget action thriller that ideally Baaghi 4 should have beaten easily.

War 2 opened at ₹52 crore on the back of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's combined star power. Sunny Deol's Jaat, on the other hand, earned ₹10 crore on its opening day in the domestic market earlier in the year. Baaghi 4 may beat Jaat if the word of mouth sustains it through the day, and footfalls pick up in the evening. However, there is no way it can get anywhere close to War 2. In fact, Baaghi 4 may struggle to even reach the ₹17.50-crore opening of its predecessor, Baaghi 3. The recent YRF romance drama Saiyaara opened at over ₹20 crore, another mark Baaghi 4 will fall short of.

All about Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is a violent action thriller and a legacy sequel. Such films have a big opening weekend, followed by a cooling down over the weekdays. A slow start for an action tentpole would be bad news for the long run.

Directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, along with Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.