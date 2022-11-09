Baap first look: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty turn desi Expendables; fans love 80s vibes

The 90s are back, it seems. At least that’s what it looks like going by the first look of the upcoming action film Baap. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, and Mithun Chakraborty, some of the biggest action stars from the 80s and 90s. On Wednesday, the actors shared the first look of the film, flaunting their rugged gangster avatars. And fans were all for it. Also read: Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty start shooting for new action film Baap, fans get 90s vibes

Sharing the picture on Twitter and Instagram, Jackie Shroff wrote, “Shoot dhamaal, dosti (friendship) bemisaal.” The picture shows the four actors sitting on a staircase looking at the camera. Jackie is dressed in his signature military camouflage jacket and an undershirt, along with a headband, reminiscent of his look from his younger days. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt has a leather jacket, goatee, and hairstyle similar to his looks from some of the films in the early 2000s.

Sunny Deol is wearing khaki overalls, similar to an American prison suit and sports long hair, beard, and a bandana. Many fans found the look to be similar to the ones he sported in iconic films like Jeet in the 90s. Mithun Chakraborty also sported the tilted army cap that he was once famous for, complimenting it with a leather jacket and denims.

Fans applauded the classic looks and the combination of seeing the four stars together. One wrote, “This is the baap of all first looks.” Another commented, “I am loving the whole 80s action star vibes in this poster.” Many fans compared them to the Expendables, the Hollywood franchise which also starred several veteran action stars like Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Jason Statham, among others.

Baap was announced earlier this year in June on Mithun Chakraborty's 72nd birthday. The action film is being directed by Vivek Chauhan. The film team was reportedly supposed to wrap up its filming within a month with their marathon schedule, taking place at multiple locations. They were believed to be filming a portion of the film in a Mumbai studio as well.

