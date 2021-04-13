Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Baba Sehgal's father dies after battling Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan sends prayers
bollywood

Baba Sehgal's father dies after battling Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan sends prayers

Baba Sehgal confirmed that his father has died after battling Covid-19. The rapper shared pictures of his father and shared the news.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Baba Sehgal's father died on Tuesday morning, after battling Covid-19.

Baba Sehgal's father died on Tuesday morning after battling Covid-19. The rapper took to his social media platforms to confirm the news.

"Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed," he said. Sehgal shared a few pictures and videos of his father as he mourned the loss.

Several Bollywood stars shared their condolences. The Big Bull star Abhishek Bachchan said, "Deepest condolences. Prayers." Vir Das said, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours." Gulshan Devaiah said, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss." Several fans also sent their prayers to the family.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Kareena and Karan fought, didn't speak for 9 months and then made up

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar celebrate Gudi Padwa, Arjun Kapoor gets new car

Dharmendra, upset with rising Covid-19 cases, plays with a calf at his farm

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback video with Rishi Kapoor on Baisakhi. Watch

Speaking with ABP News, Sehgal said that his father's oxygen levels dropped on Monday evening. "My father was recovering well from COVID-19. Suddenly, late in the evening, his oxygen level dropped," he said. Sehgal revealed that his father was living with his daughter and brother-in-law in Lucknow and had been quarantined at home for the past eight days.

"On Monday night, when my father's oxygen level decreased suddenly, it was really hard to take him to the hospital. An ambulance was managed with great difficulty and then as soon as he was taken to the hospital, there were no oxygen cylinders. There was also no provision of beds for new patients and there was already facing a shortage of ventilators. If all the things were arranged in time, then perhaps my father would not have died," he added.

Also Read: Patralekhaa mourns the loss of her father: 'You just left without saying anything Papa'

Last week, Sehgal took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself, receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Got myself vaccinated today, Guys !! Have a good day," he captioned the picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baba sehgal covid-19 covid 19 news

Related Stories

bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah shares Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of I Want It That Way, jokes Backstreet Boys ‘to sue themselves’ for copying singer

PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2020 12:11 PM IST
music

“I don’t want to issue a cheque just to put it on social media,” says rapper Baba Sehgal

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2020 01:01 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP