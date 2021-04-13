Baba Sehgal's father dies after battling Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan sends prayers

Baba Sehgal's father died on Tuesday morning after battling Covid-19. The rapper took to his social media platforms to confirm the news.

"Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed," he said. Sehgal shared a few pictures and videos of his father as he mourned the loss.

Several Bollywood stars shared their condolences. The Big Bull star Abhishek Bachchan said, "Deepest condolences. Prayers." Vir Das said, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours." Gulshan Devaiah said, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss." Several fans also sent their prayers to the family.

Speaking with ABP News, Sehgal said that his father's oxygen levels dropped on Monday evening. "My father was recovering well from COVID-19. Suddenly, late in the evening, his oxygen level dropped," he said. Sehgal revealed that his father was living with his daughter and brother-in-law in Lucknow and had been quarantined at home for the past eight days.

"On Monday night, when my father's oxygen level decreased suddenly, it was really hard to take him to the hospital. An ambulance was managed with great difficulty and then as soon as he was taken to the hospital, there were no oxygen cylinders. There was also no provision of beds for new patients and there was already facing a shortage of ventilators. If all the things were arranged in time, then perhaps my father would not have died," he added.

Last week, Sehgal took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself, receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "Got myself vaccinated today, Guys !! Have a good day," he captioned the picture.