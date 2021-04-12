Patralekhaa mourns the loss of her father: 'You just left without saying anything Papa'

Actor Patralekhaa's father is no more. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared the news. The CityLights star shared a photo frame of her father and penned a heartfelt note.

"I am angry I am sad I am at a loss of words.. This pain this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything.. Papa...." she began her note.

"I love you we will always be a part of you and you will always live through us. I hope I can make you proud. Thank you for giving us this wonderful life. You always worked that extra mile so we could have a better life! You were the best father the best husband . You loved your work and you were just the best at it. All your friends have been telling me that you were a great friend, a philosopher and a guide to them.. See you Papa on the other side... I love you," she added.

Patralekhaa hasn't revealed the cause of his untimely death. Several Bollywood stars took to the comments section and offered condolences. Sonam Kapoor commented, "So sorry for your loss Patrelekha. All my love." Bhumi Pednekar said, "Condolences May his soul rest in peace . Sending you tons of strength Patra." Ali Fazal said, "Sending you all the love and strength Patra.. am so sorry." Hansal Mehta said, "Love you Patra. Prayers for all of you. A big hug and many prayers."

Fans also took to the comments section and offered their prayers. "So so sorry dearest patra.. your father will always be with you guiding and guarding you . God bless," a fan said. "My condolences patra ! Tc," added another.

Patralekhaa has appeared in movies like CityLights, opposite boyfriend Rajkummar Rao, Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

