Babil Khan feels hurt by paparazzi after ‘weird’ video with Huma Qureshi surfaces online. Watch

Babil Khan and Huma Qureshi's video

On April 14, Huma and Babil attended a charity costume party in Mumbai. A video from the event surfaced online, in which Babil was seen asking Huma about someone being upset with him and not answering his calls. Huma replied, "Later we will talk." As Babil walked towards his car, Huma was heard saying, "I want to slap this boy." After the video went viral, some internet users felt Huma was rude to Babil, while others called the conversation ‘awkward’.

Now, during a recent appearance at an event, Babil appeared upset with the paparazzi. After posing for photos, he said, "Kaand kar diya tum log ne parso... Kyu aise faltu mein? Kya tha vo? Ajeeb sa tha vo... Bahut bura laga, sach mein (You guys created a scene the other day… Why unnecessarily? What was that? It was so weird… I felt really bad, honestly)." Some paps were also heard apologising to him.

Babil Khan’s upcoming film

Babil is all set to play the role of an influencer in his upcoming film Logout. Directed by Amit Golani, produced by Vipin Agnihotri, and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the cyber thriller explores the dark side of digital fame and the psychological toll of a life lived online. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in pivotal roles. Logout is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on April 18.

The film has already made waves on the international festival circuit, having been showcased at prestigious events such as the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2024, Mar del Plata 2024, Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024, and the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024 — where it has received rave reviews.