Babil Khan felt 'really bad' after trolls targetted his chivalrous red carpet moment: I want to ask them, 'Who hurt you?

Last year, actor Babil Khan became the target of trolls for an unusual reason - he was being 'too' nice. The actor appeared at a red carpet event in May 2024, where he realised he had photobombed another guest, and he apologised. But his supposedly 'over-the-top' apology got him some backlash online. In conversation with HT, the actor addressed the bizarre turn of events. (Also read: Makers of Logout reveal how they got ‘mild-mannered’ Babil Khan to rage, scream on camera: 'Lage thode se takes isme') Babil Khan's apology to another guest at the red carpet of an event in Mumbai last year went viral.

Babil Khan has a message for trolls

Talking about the negative comments that came his way for what was essentially a sweet, chivalrous gesture, Babil says, "Initially, I felt really bad. I don't mind the funny memes. I laugh at them. Some of them are really creative. But the mean comments who think they are funny but are not, I feel like asking them, 'Who hurt you?'. I can sit and chat with them to figure out if there is some hurt you have that you are projecting on me."

However, Babil says he moved past that in time as he didn't want to spend energy on the episode. "You move on from that. You feel why should I value their opinion so much," he explains.

Babil says he won't stop being expressive

Babil adds that he is expressive in his words and actions, and now, even though his actions are scrutinised, he doesn't feel the need to change. He explains, "This is how I am. Main dil khol ke bolta hoon (I am very free to express). I care about how I express myself. Darr bhi lagta hai aur bura bhi lagta hai (I feel scared and sometimes feel bad too). It's scary but I take the risk to be myself. But I will lose my individuality if I stop being myself because of that fear. Then who am I?"

Babil will soon star in tech thriller Logout. The film also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles. Having already made waves on the international festival circuit, the Amit Golani film releases on Zee5 on April 18.