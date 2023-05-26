Babil Khan's reminds fans of Irrfan with his humble response to photographer: ‘So down to earth like father’

Actor Babil Khan was spotted with his mom Sutapa Sikdar at the Mumbai airport Friday morning. He is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and had a brief conversation with the photographers at the airport about how he will try his best to be successful in films. He also had the sweetest reply when a photographer asked him to not forget the paparazzi after becoming successful. He was among the many Bollywood actors seen at the Mumbai airport as they all flew abroad for an awards event. Also read: Director Anup Singh recalls last moments of Irrfan Khan: 'Everybody knew that he would probably not come out…'

Babil Khan poses with mom Sutapa Sikdar at airport. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Babil from the airport. It shows Babil in a white T-shirt, cap and sneakers with orange pants and a denim jacket, as he poses with mom Sutapa Sikdar, who is in an all-black look. He is seen telling photographers, “mehnat karunga jaan se (I will work with all my heart)" while talking to them. As a photographer tells him “lekin humko bhoolna nahi (but don't forget us)," he answers, ”agar main aapko bhool gaya to main nahi ban paunga (if I forget you all, I will not be able to become successful)."

Those on Instagram were moved by Babil's honesty. A fan wrote, “Very humble and genuine guy.” Many remembered Irrfan on seeing Babil. An Instagram user commented, "Same like daddy." Another wrote, “So down to earth like father.” One more wrote, “He reminds us of his father.”

Babil Khan's debut

Babil made his Hindi film debut with Netflix movie Qala last year. He was seen alongside Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He will next be seen in the web series, The Railway Men, inspired from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Babil's post for Irrfan on his birth anniversary

On January7, which is Irrfan's birth anniversary, Babil had shared a few unseen photos with him from his childhood. Remembering him, he had written "Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here.

