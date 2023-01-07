Irrfan Khan turns photographer for wife, lie down on floor with son Babil Khan during playtime in unseen family pics

Actor Babil Khan has shared some unseen family photos with his late father, renowned actor Irrfan Khan, on the occasion of his 56th birth anniversary. He also penned a note in which he talked about some recurring questions but didn't share them. Irrfan died of neuroendocrine tumour in 2020. Also read: When Deepika Padukone was afraid Irrfan Khan may look down upon her for 'being a commercial heroine'

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Babil Khan wrote, “Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here.”

A monochrome picture showed Irrfan capturing Sutapa on a beach as she swirled around with young Babil in her arms. Another picture showed Irrfan and Babil lying on the floor at their home. Irrfan is seen moving a toy bus on the floor as Babil looks on. There is also a picture of Irrfan holding a newborn baby in his arms and playing with a toddler in the another.

Irrfan and Sutapa have two sons – Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan. Babil is the older one. He recently made his film debut with Netflix's Qala. It starred Tripti Dimri in the lead role along with Swastika Mukherjee. It is set in the 1930s and is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. Babil played an artist in the film whom Qala is jealous of. It was directed by by Anvita Dutt Guptan.

Around the film's release last year, Babil had talked about the burden of Irrfan's legacy. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am always comparing myself to the legacy… you know, bhaar hai (there is a weight on my shoulders). I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it.”

