Babil misses dad Irrfan Khan's guidance in his life, says he is 'lost, falling in love with attention'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil has shared an old picture of his father and penned a note for him. He has spoken about the insecurities he is currently facing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has penned a note for him.

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday shared an old picture of his father and penned a note for him. Taking to Instagram, he referred to Irrfan as 'hey man' and opened up on the dilemma and insecurities that he has been going through. He also added that though he is 'falling in love with attention', 'it’s all for nothing'.

He captioned the post, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

Reacting to his post, celebs and fans shared their thoughts and poured love. Actor Sandhya Mridul wrote, "It’s hard but not hopeless but someday it will make sense .. I know this .. sending love."

Taking to the comments section, a person wrote, "It’s not for nothing. So much to learn, go far to go." Another said, "Trust yourself and your gut. Fall in love for the moment, if you want, cause, you can always come out of it. I shall hope that you will be able to re-collect all those broken pieces Babil. more strength and love to you." "Your vulnerability itself is proof you’ll figure it out. All the love and healing," added another.

Earlier, Babil had shared a post saying that his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, is the only one who 'truly' cares about him. He had written a post on Instagram, "The one and only. My only one. I’m so temperamental, I regret. She’s there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my mumma. I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you."

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari looks pretty in pink saree as she shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. See pics

His father died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Recently, on Irrfan's one-year death anniversary, Babil had shared a photo on Instagram and said that nobody will ever be able to replace him. In the last year, the mother-son duo has been sharing their memories of Irrfan.

Babil is set to make his acting debut in a film titled Qala, also starring Tripti Dimri. It has been directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. The movie will be released on Netflix.

