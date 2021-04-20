Babil shares Irrfan Khan's pic with Amitabh Bachchan from Piku sets, says wants to work with him

Babil Khan has posted a new, unseen picture of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, with Amitabh Bachchan and expressed his gratitude for the fans of the late actor. Amitabh had recently praised a teaser of Babil's debut project, Qala. Babil also expressed his desire to work with Amitabh one day.

The new picture has Irrfan's back turned against the camera, hugging and kissing Amitabh. Amitabh's looks in the picture suggests it is from the sets of their film Piku, which also featured Deepika Padukone.

Babil shared the picture and wrote, "I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud I love you. (And one day to work with you sir @amitabhbachchan )."

Earlier in the day, Babil shared a note on his Instagram Stories, talking about why he stopped sharing pictures and videos of his father. Babil said some people claimed he was trying to gain popularity by using Irrfan's name.

Babil wrote, "I loved sharing and then I get these Dms all the time saying that I'm using him to promote myself and that really hurts when in fact I was genuinely sharing memories to fill up the void that he left in his fans. So I'm so confused on what to do. I'm trying to figure out but it really hurts when random people message me saying I'm using his memory to gain clout, like I needed to do that, I'm already his son, I never needed to do that to gain anything. Now I'm perplexed and a little hurt tbh. So I'll share when I feel like it's the right time." Babil was responding to a fan's query who wanted to see another new post about Irrfan.

Irrfan died on April 29 last year, after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Babil often shared unseen pictures of the actor and his private moments with family. He also shared anecdotes from their life, treating Irrfan's fans to memories of the Angrezi Medium actor.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika reunite for new TVC, see video

Before sharing the photo from the sets of Piku, Babil posted a short clip from Angrezi Medium where Irrfan talks about how kids "use" their parents for 18 years and then leave to explore their own lives.