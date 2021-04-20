Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reunite for new television commercial, see video

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who’ve worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have come together again for the third time for a television commercial for a popular soap brand.

On Tuesday, a clip from a new TVC featuring Vijay and Rashmika has surfaced online. Both Vijay and Rashmika are the newest brand ambassadors for the brand. In the video, Vijay is seen presenting what appears to be a soap to Rashmika.





Vijay is currently busy with the shoot of upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, Liger, which marks the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.

In Liger, it is believed that Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.

“The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi. Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr NTR a few years. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

Rashmika, on the other hand, was recently seen in Tamil film, Sulthan. It marked her debut in Tamil industry. She’s currently shooting for her upcoming Hindi project Goodbye with filmmaker Vikas Bahl. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role.





