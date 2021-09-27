Babil shares pics of Irrfan with Tom Hanks, talks about ‘insane legacy’ he has to live up to

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has shared three pictures of his dad on Instagram, remarking that he has an ‘insane legacy’ to live up to. Babil’s post showed Irrfan posing with actors Steve Buscemi and Tom Hanks, among others.

In the first picture, Irrfan posed alongside Steve Buscemi, while the second image appeared to be a selfie taken by Tom Hanks on the sets of the film Inferno. The third image was from Irrfan's time working on Inferno as well, and included actor Felicity Jones in the background. Babil wrote in his caption, “F**k. I have an insane legacy to live up to.”

Irrfan played The Provost in the thriller, an adaptation of Dan Brown’s popular novel by the same name. It was directed by Ron Howard and was the third instalment in the Robert Langdon series of films, starring Hanks as the Harvard cryptologist.

Hanks had spoken glowingly about working with Irrfan. "Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan…” Hanks said at a press event. “I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room.”

He continued, “And as soon as I walked up to him, I said, ‘Irrfan Khan, I’m going to steal from you everything I possibly can. I’m going to start speaking very quietly in films. I’m going to wear very nice suits. And I will draw out the last sound of every sentence that I say.’ And by doing that, I will be doing a very pale imitation of the coolest guy in the room.”

Irrfan had a successful career in Hollywood; he appeared in small dramas such as The Namesake to big blockbusters like Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as the Oscar winner Life of Pi. He died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020.

Babil is poised to make his acting debut in Qala, a Netflix film directed by Anvitaa Dutt and co-starring Triptii Dimri.