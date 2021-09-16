Irrfan Khan's son Babil gets degree despite dropping out of college, mom Sutapa Sikdar says 'I feel baba wanted...'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has revealed that he has received his graduate degree from the University of Westminster, London, despite having dropped out of college. In June this year, Babil announced in an Instagram post that he is choosing to not continue his studies further in a bid to pursue acting.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Babil Khan shared a picture of his college degree. He wrote in the caption, "Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree."

Reacting to the post, his mother Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "Blessed I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much ..love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di'." His childhood friend Rabia Kapoor asked, "How." He replied, "cause I B straight killing it homez."

In June, Babil shared pictures of himself on Instagram while announcing his decision to drop out of college. He had captioned the post, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye, University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends." He had also tagged many people in the post.

The same month, Babil had also said that he will not ‘restrict’ himself to acting and had shared a short clip of a track mixed by him on Instagram. He had captioned it, "Mixed in 5 mins, freestyle. I think I am not gonna restrict myself to one passion, I love acting, music and writing; I hope to communicate all."

Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala alongside Tripti Dimri. He has also bagged his second project, even before the release of his first film. He will feature in a film directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Producer Ronnie Lahiri had shared the news on Instagram and said, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun.”