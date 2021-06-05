Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby Alia Bhatt takes a break from swimming, poses for camera in throwback pic

Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos on her Instagram on Friday. One of which included a picture of her younger self enjoying some pool time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a picture from her childhood.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt shared a photo from her childhood on Instagram. In the picture, little Alia was seen standing in a swimming pool, wearing a red swimming costume. She was seen standing in the pool with the support of a floating ring and posing for the camera.

Alia shared the childhood picture with a video of her grown-up self. In the video, Alia was seen wearing a white crop top with a pair of white shorts and a colourful shrug to complete the look. She was seen playing by the seashore. Alia was seen dancing, twirling and having a fun time in the water. She shared the post with the caption, "... and no matter what we do (swipe)."

The picture and video received love from her fans. Several fans dropped heart emojis and messages such as "So cute" and "Awww" filled up the comments section.

Alia's post was shared along with two other posts, which were photos from the past and present. In one of the posts, she shared then-and-now pictures of herself on a beach vacation, sporting similar expressions in photographs. She shared the post with the caption, "Because no matter who we are (swipe)."

In the third post from the series, Alia posed solo, wearing a rainbow-coloured dress with the seashore doubling up as the background. She flashed a big smile in the picture. She shared the picture with the caption, "...we all have one planet in common."

Also read: Akansha Ranjan drops angry emojis on Alia Bhatt's beach pics, fans worry for the BFFs

Alia's latest pictures come weeks after she decided to dedicate her Instagram platform towards amplifying calls for resources for Covid-19 relief. The actor has been posting contact numbers and other information to help those in need as India grapples with the severe second wave of the Covid-19. Alia has been urging fans to get vaccinated as well.

alia bhatt alia bhatt photos

