bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon shares first pic with Akshay Kumar as she wraps her portion

Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi have wrapped up their respective portions of the shoot for the upcoming comedy, Bachchan Pandey. On Monday, while she shared the first picture with Akshay Kumar from the film, Arshad also shared a a still from the film.

Sharing it, Kriti wrote: "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala."

"One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson." The film is still being shot.

Sharing his picture, Arshad wrote: "Wrapped up #BachchanPandey . This film is going to be very close to my heart, because I met some of the most talented & really wonderful people. ⁦@kritisanon, ⁦@Asli_Jacqueline, ⁦@akshaykumar, @NGEMovies, @farhad_samji Thank you so much."

Kriti plays a journalist with aspirations of becoming a director in Bachchan Pandey, while Akshay plays a dreaded gangster with a desire to become an actor. A Sajid Nadiadwala production, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji. The film is being shot at Jaisalmer.

It appears Kriti will soon move on to her next project - Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She also shared a post by Maddock Films (who have produced Stree and Roohi) and Apartshakti Khurana about Bhediya.

The teaser of the film was released on Sunday. Sharing it, Varun had sent his 'pranaam' to Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi. Maddock Film heralded the coming of this werewolf, after their double female ghosts delight for audiences.

