Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar
Festive release dates have always meant the biggest of films coming our way. And in the current scenario where the backlog is high after everyone waited for almost a year owing to the pandemic, it seems that actors and makers want to make the best of everything.
2021 has some festivals already booked at the box office — John Abraham and Salman Khan both have settled on Eid for Satyameva Jayate 2 (SMJ 2) and Radhe: Your Most Unwanted Bhai respectively, while Akshay Kumar will come out with Raksha Bandhan on Diwali. He has also already booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey.
Is blocking festivals so much in advance a wise decision? Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar sees no harm in this. He explains, “Society has started believing that we are out of the Covid pandemic. Forget industry, markets, shops, malls, trains, buses everywhere life has started. Since the last two-three months shoots have been on too, and top 10 stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, Ajay Devgn, Salman, Akshay Kumar, all of them have been working. Different producers, depending on their films, will start looking for dates. Once the floodgates are opened, everyone will try to look for a release, probably in the second half of the year.”
FESTIVE BONANZA
Aamir has lined up Laal Singh Chadha, his Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, for Christmas 2021. Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and RRR meanwhile both recently created headlines, with the former’s producer Boney Kapoor miffed with the latter’s director SS Rajamouli for announcing the same Dusshera release date for his film.
Milap Milan Zaveri, director of SMJ 2, says, “Like the first part, this is a massy commercial entertainer with huge action, dialoguebaazi and music. It’s the perfect recipe for a festive occasion just like part one had been loved by audiences in 2018 on Independence Day. This Eid, I believe the masses and all audiences who have been starved since a year for entertainment because of the pandemic will rush to cinemas.”
Echoing similar sentiments is producer Bhushan Kumar, also a part of SMJ2. “The film deserves to have as many footfalls as possible and what better than a festive reason. We feel Eid will be a perfect date to celebrate the true massy cinema we plan to give our audience with SMJ2,” he says.
NO SENSE TO EARLY ANNOUNCEMENTS?
Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi feels early announcements beyond a point don’t make sense. He reasons, “This year, Diwali will see five releases. I’m more than willing to bet my right arm all five won’t release come what may, irrespective of how conducive a scenario it is.”
He feels that makers should focus on completing the films first. “Rather than cutting a sorry figure by announcing a release date and then moving away from it, rather they should complete the film and then everyone to decide in a proper manner,” Rathi maintains.
Experts, however, don’t negate how festive releases make a difference to revenue altogether. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, “Since there’s a certain backlog, it’s all the more important to block a festival date. At the end of the day, if a good films has to run, it’ll run even without a festive release, for example Baahubali. If one superstar doesn’t block a date, someone else will. As for 2022, it’s a wise decision for filmmakers to go ahead and block it. At the end of the day, calculations change closer to the release date. This way, at least a start is made, and it’s a good promotional peg.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post
- Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch
- Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'
- Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha wants Rubina to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'
- A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi is proud after rickshaw driver's daughter Manya gets crowned Miss India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox