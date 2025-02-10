Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office report: Himesh Reshammiya wins weekend race but Junaid Khan catches up on day 4

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office report: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut, Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya’s film Badass Ravikumar, were released last Friday. According to Sacnilk, while Badass Ravikumar took the lead during the weekend, both films collected less than ₹1 crore net in India on their first Monday. (Also Read: Farah Khan shushes cook as he almost calls Aamir Khan too short, thinks Junaid Khan looks like Amitabh Bachchan's son) Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection day 4: Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan and Himesh Reshammiya's films released this Friday.

Badass Ravikumar vs Loveyapa box office collection

Badass Ravikumar, which had a better start than Loveyapa at the box office, made ₹6.15 crore in its first weekend, while the Junaid-Khushi film collected ₹4.55 crore.

Badass Ravikumar opened to a ₹2.75 crore collection, making ₹2 crore and ₹1.4 crore over the weekend. Loveyapa opened to ₹1.15 crore, making ₹1.65 crore and ₹1.75 crore over the weekend. However, both films seem to perform equally on their first Monday, with Badass Ravikumar collecting ₹53 lakh and Loveyapa bringing in ₹47 lakh net, according to early estimates.

Badass Ravikumar offered stiff competition to Loveyapa, surprisingly performing better than the star vehicle. Trade analysts had predicted this on the opening day, telling HT that the film is performing particularly well in tier-2 and tier-3 centres and single screens. However, the beginning of the week seems to have levelled the playing field.

About Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa

Directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, Badass Ravikumar is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xpose. Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever play key roles. Advait Chandan directs Loveyapa, a remake of Pradeep Ranganathan’s 2022 Tamil film Love Today. It tells the story of a couple forced to swap their phones, but the revealed secrets threaten their relationship.