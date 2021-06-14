Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni Harshaali Malhotra opens up about equation with Salman Khan

Child actor Harshaali Malhotra, who appeared in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has opened up about their equation. Harshaali recently turned 13, and piqued fans' curiosity years after her appearance as Munni, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In an interview, Harshaali Malhotra said that she wants to continue acting as an adult, and would love to win awards for her performances. She said that while she received several film offers after her breakout role, she is waiting for something as substantial as Munni.

Asked if she's still in touch with Salman, she told a leading daily in Hindi, "Yes, I talk to Salman Khan on his birthday and on festival days. He's normally very busy, so I can't keep disturbing him.” Besides Salman, she said that she is also a fan of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. She admitted to not having seen Salman's recent release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, because she has been busy with 'school projects' and 'homework'.

Harshaali recently re-emerged into the public consciousness after she posted pictures from her 13th birthday. She later posted several more social media updates, including dance videos and a message for her fans.

In a 2015 interview with PTI, Harshaali said that Salman used to play games table tennis with her on the film's sets. "I used to play games with Salman uncle on cell phone. Salman uncle used to play table tennis with me in Karjat. I used to sit on Kabir (Khan) uncle's lap and play Barbie games. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) aunty was busy with shoot so did not get time to play games with her," she said.

Harshaali has also acted in TV serials like Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha and advertisements.