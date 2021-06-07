Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra dances in new video, fans say ‘so cute’

Harshaali Malhotra, who acted alongside Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, took to Instagram to share a dance video of herself. She was seen dressed in a blue anarkali suit, grooving to Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor’s Thade Rahiyo.

Fans showered love in the comments section. One addressed Harshaali as ‘Munni’, her character from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and wrote, “Munni toh dance b kr leti hai (Munni can dance as well).” Another called her ‘so cute’, while a third wrote, “Best dance performance.” Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.





Earlier this month, Harshaali turned 13 and shared pictures and videos from her birthday bash on Instagram. She posed with multiple cakes, one of which said ‘officially a teenager’ on it, in a room decked up with balloons and streamers.

Later, Harshaali posted a video message, thanking everyone for their wishes. “Thank u so much my Insta family for ur love and blessings. You all made my day more special. It means a lot to me. Take care. Love to all,” she captioned her post.

Harshaali made her Bollywood debut with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she played Shahida, also known as Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. The film, directed by Kabir Khan and also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, revolved around Salman’s character, Pawan, and his mission to take her back across the border to her family.

In an interview with PTI in 2015, Harshaali had talked about her on-set experience. “I used to play games with Salman uncle on cell phone. I used to sit on Kabir uncle’s lap and play Barbie games. Kareena aunty was busy with shoot so did not get time to play games with her,” she said, adding, “Salman uncle used to play table tennis with me in Karjat.”

