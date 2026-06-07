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Bandar box office collection day 3: No takers for Bobby Deol starrer on 1st Sunday, Anurag Kashyap film makes 2 crore

Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller stars Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Jun 08, 2026 06:49 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap presented Bobby Deol in his grittiest avatar in his film Bandar, which released in theatres this Friday. While the film earned positive reviews from critics and sections of the audience upon release, that appreciation has not translated into box office numbers. Three days into its theatrical run, Bandar is still struggling to gain momentum. Here's a closer look at how the film has performed at the box office so far. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences)

Bandar box office update

Bandar box office collection day 3: The film opened to positive reviews, with particular praise for Bobby Deol's performance.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to collect a mere 89 lakhs on its third day of release. Bandar is a gritty, character-driven film which has its own niche audience, so the film was not expected to open to big numbers in the first place. In such a case, positive word of mouth on social media is always of great help, and Bandar fortunately has that. The film opened at 50 lakhs, saw some growth on Saturday with 95 lakhs. This brings total India gross collections to 2.79 crore and total India net to 2.34 crore so far.

About Bandar

The story, drawing heavily from a real-life case involving a popular actor, revolves around Samar, a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. What follows is a legal circus, with Samar, the 'bandar', forced to navigate one hurdle after another, even as he says there was consent. As the case gathers momentum, his personal life begins to fall apart, leaving him trapped in a system that appears to have already made up its mind.

 
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