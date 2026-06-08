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Bandar box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap film with Bobby Deol sees a drop on Monday, earns mere 24 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 4: The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from a number of releases, including Ram Charan's Peddi.

Jun 09, 2026 06:50 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bandar box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, finally released in theatres on June 4. While the film has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with Bobby's performance receiving particular praise, the appreciation has yet to translate into strong box office numbers. Here's a look at how the film fared on its first Monday in theatres. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences)

Bandar shows a sharp dip

Bandar box office collection day 4: The film stars Bobby Deol in the lead role, along with Saba Azad and Sanya Malhotra.(YouTube)

The latest report on Sacnilk states that Bandar has witnessed a sharp dip on its first Monday, collecting its lowest single-day haul so far. The film managed to collect 24 lakh on its fourth day of release. On its opening day, it earned 50 lakh. Saturday saw some growth at 95 lakh and the film finally managed to touch the 1 crore mark on Sunday. This brings the total India gross collections to 3.22 crore and total India net to 2.69 crore so far.

Bandar is facing stiff competition at the box office from a number of releases, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror release Obsession, Ram Charan's Telugu film Peddi, and the new He-Man movie, Masters of the Universe. Bandar demands a niche audience and is propelled by word-of-mouth reviews on social media, but even that has not translated to box office growth in the last few days.

About Bandar

 
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