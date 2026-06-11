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Bandar box office collection day 7: Anurag Kashyap's film with Bobby Deol fails to show growth, collects only 20 lakh

Bandar box office collection day 7: Anurag Kashyap’s film had collections remaining subdued through its first week.

Jun 11, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Bandar box office collection day 7: Bandar, a new movie directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, hit theatres on June 5. This project marks the first time the filmmaker and the actor have worked together. Even though it is a fresh collaboration, the movie is struggling to make money. The critical acclaim has not helped the movie succeed at the box office. Bandar is a serious legal drama, and now that it has been playing in theatres for a full week, it is still struggling to attract large crowds and gain the financial momentum it needs to become a hit.

Collections continue to dip midweek

Bobby Deol in a still from Bandar.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film Bandar continued to move forward on its seventh day in theatres, drawing audiences across 820 shows nationwide.

The film, which stars Bobby Deol, experienced its toughest day on its sixth day (Wednesday), bringing in just about 20 lakh. The movie began its theatrical journey with an opening-day collection of 50 lakh. It then found some positive momentum over its first weekend, with earnings rising to 95 lakh on Saturday and hitting a peak of 1 crore on Sunday.

Once the workweek started, however, the ticket sales began a steady downward trend. Bandar managed to collect 45 lakh each on Monday and Tuesday before taking that sharper hit on Wednesday. After completing seven full days in cinema halls, the film has collected an estimated 20 lakh on Thursday, translating its domestic collection to about 3.60 crore net. This marks the lowest single-day earnings since its release.

A niche film facing stiff competition

While Samar maintains that everything happened with mutual consent, he is quickly dragged into a messy, high-profile legal battle. As the media and the public turn on him, his career and personal life completely fall apart. Through Samar’s exhausting journey, the film takes a close look at how public opinion, media trials, accountability, and the court system function in the real world.

The movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap and features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B. Shetty, and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles.

 
bobby deol anurag kashyap box office
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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