Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love, watch teaser

Ace Bollywood director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer. On Thursday, the teaser of her debut fiction novel, Mapping Love, was released. The book will be launched in May 2021.

Rupa Publications, releasing the teaser on their social media, wrote: "We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer and filmmaker, her films Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ghar ki Murgi, Panga are entertaining as well as thought provoking."

The teaser shows a woman sitting with a draft of the novel in her lap as soft lilting music plays in the background. Soon, serenity of a flowing water fills the frame as the text gives us a peek into Ashwiny's work.

Speaking about Mapping Love, Ashwiny said in a statement that writing Mapping Love took her three years of "typing it to life".

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

Ashwiny's works - Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi - were well received. Sadly Panga was a commercial disappointment. Writing about it, Hindustan Times review said: "A sincere ode to motherhood and those countless sacrifices that a woman – as a mother and a wife -- makes for her family, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga presents the minutiae of our daily lives as compelling cinema. It is also the story of hope and how dreams don’t come with an expiry date. Kangana’s dialogue, “Maa ko sapne dekhne ka haq nahi hota. Agar main fir bhi dekhti hoon to main selfish hoon. I’m a cruel mother,” resonates with you."