Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make biopic on NR Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy: ‘This is more than a film.This is life’

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:09 IST

After wrapping up work on Panga, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is all set to make a film on the lives of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. The director took to Instagram to share a long note about the project, titled Murthy.

Ashwiny shared a picture with Sudha, calling her ‘Sudha Maa’. “Two opposite personalities. I don’t have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that’s what i call her now,” she wrote. She also recalled her journey so far as a creative artist and then as a filmmaker. “Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as a art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories,” she added.

Ashwiny recounted the projects she has made so far. “#NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut , @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020,” she said.

Coming back to the film, Ashwiny said, “I keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life.”

“Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes,” she wrote.

Narayana worked with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in Pune before he started his own IT company, Infosys, in 1981 while Sudha was the first female engineer to be hired by TELCO in Pune. The couple is known for their philanthropic pursuits.

