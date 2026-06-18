Batwara 1947 teaser: Aamir Khan's voice chills as Sunny Deol stands against hate, Preity Zinta marks emotional return

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol have joined hands to bring audiences a story of courage set against the backdrop of the Partition. The first glimpse of the film was released on Thursday through its teaser. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Sunny's son Karan Deol.

Batwara 1947 teaser

Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 will release on August 14.

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The one-minute-five-second teaser begins with Aamir Khan's voiceover as he narrates how India got its freedom after a 200-year-long struggle but was also scarred by the bitter and brutal partition of the country. Aamir narrates how people were killed in the name of religion, while the visuals show mass killings taking place on trains and in the streets. Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi is seen distressed by the riots as she says, "Everything will happen according to God's will."

The visuals then show Sunny running along a railway track. The teaser also offers glimpses of Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal's characters. Shortly after, Sunny is confronted by rioters, who ask if he is willing to take "panga" with them, but he faces them head-on. The teaser ends with the caption, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage."

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{{^usCountry}} Sunny shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “When batwara drew lines between people, he chose courage over fear. ✨ Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunny shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “When batwara drew lines between people, he chose courage over fear. ✨ Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Batwara 1947 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and bankrolled by Aamir Khan. The film marks the grand reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades. The duo last worked together on the action-drama Ghatak in 1996. The film also marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Aamir Khan after Andaz Apna Apna (1994). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and bankrolled by Aamir Khan. The film marks the grand reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades. The duo last worked together on the action-drama Ghatak in 1996. The film also marks Rajkumar Santoshi's reunion with Aamir Khan after Andaz Apna Apna (1994). {{/usCountry}}

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The film also features Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Batwara 1947, which was earlier titled Lahore 1947, also marks Preity's return to the screen. She was last seen in 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.

It is speculated that the film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. The story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore during Partition and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. However, it takes a dramatic turn when they realise that a member of the Hindu family is still living in the house and refuses to leave. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

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