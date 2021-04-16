Bhagyashree ‘harassed’ husband Himalay Dassani to make romantic dance video. Watch it here

Actor Bhagyashree shared a throwback video from her Kashmir vacation with husband Himalay Dassani and reminisced about how she ‘harassed’ him to make a romantic video. She persuaded him to recreate the song Tere Mere Honthon Pe, from Chandni, which was originally picturised on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi.

In the video, Bhagyashree and Himalay could be seen dancing to Tere Mere Honthon Pe, amid the snowy landscape. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “#thursdaythrowback Since it was soooo beautiful, we had to recreate one of fav songs from Yashji’s film, ‘Chandani’ with 2 of my fav artists, #Sridevi & #Rishikapoor (miss them). Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me... 😜😅.”

“Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka lutff uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho (Make the most of life while you can, who knows what will happen tomorrow)... #kashmir #traveldiaries #wintervibes #filmi #filmsong #recreate #romance #romanticsongs,” she added.

The video got a lot of love from fans. “Wow wow wow wow wow Soooooo cute,” one wrote. “Ha ha ha so adorable!!! Looking lovely!!!! my favourite song and missing Sri ma'am,” another commented. “Nice 👍 U so lucky Maam 🙏. God bless You and your family,” a third wrote.

Bhagyashree married Himalay in 1990 and they have two children together – son Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and a daughter Avantika.

Also read: Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years, says remembering that phase is scary

Bhagyashree made her Bollywod debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. Though the film became a huge success and she was flooded with offers after its release, she took a step back from her acting career after marriage. She is now gearing up for a second innings and has big-ticket films such as Radhe Shyam and Thalaivi in the pipeline.