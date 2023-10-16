Bhagyashree says everyone believes those working in Bollywood aren't nice: ‘People get rude and insensitive’

Bhagyashree has said that people often believe those working in Bollywood are not nice people, but it gets troublesome when people start being rude due to their perceptions. She was talking to Dainik Bhaskar when Bhagyashree shared her views on how perceptions work and affect her. (Also read: Salman Khan, Bhagyashree launch the soothing romantic title track of Dono)

Bollywood people are 'not nice'

Bhagyashree talks about how people perceive those working in Bollywood and they even turn rude at times.

Asked about the perceptions in Bollywood, Bhagyashree told the daily that the biggest perception is that people who work in Bollywood are not good people. “The biggest perception is that people working in Bollywood are not nice. We need to keep proving all the time. When you see a social media post showing someone cooking or cleaning, people start saying 'they must not be doing all of that, they have so many people at home'. The fact is, the house is ours so we need to clean it. Even we eat food so we can also cook. We are just the same as you guys. It is a real problem when people become rude and insensitive," she said.

Nimrat Kaur has a ‘modern face’

Nimrat Kaur, who was also present for the interview, said that when she started modelling, she was often told she has a 'modern face', doing desi roles will not be possible for her. And then, The Lunchbox happened. So, perceptions are like seasons, they keep changing, she further told the Hindi daily.

Bhagyashree on environment in films

Opening up on how Bollywood was perceived back in the 80s when she made her debut, Bhagyashree had told Hindustan Times in a 2020 interview, “Jab hum filmon mein aa rahe the, tab bhi tha (It was prevalent even when I was entering films), ‘films are a very bad world, no person from a good family would be allowed to go to the film industry’. This was there even 30 years ago. Over a period of time, things have changed. You look at it as any other workplace would be. There are women in every aspect, right from set designing, to make-up. I would say it still remains an industry."

Bhagyashree's new film

Bhagyashree and Nimrat are all set to be seen together in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. The film also stars Radhika Madan in a lead role and is set for a theatrical release on October 27. Produced by Maddock Films, the film also stars Subodh Bhave.

