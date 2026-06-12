Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut film fails to beat Emergency opening

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, based on events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has received mixed reviews from critics and a low box-office opening.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film she co-produced.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has collected ₹76 lakh net in India from 2181 shows. The film had an occupancy of 11 % through the day. The numbers are on the lower side. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections pick up.

Compared to Kangana’s previous film, Emergency (2025), which collected ₹2.50 crore on its opening day, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has underperformed. The film before that, Tejas (2023), had an opening collection of ₹1.25 crore. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has also lagged far behind the opening of Sashi Kiran Tikka’s 26/11 movie Major (2022), starring Adivi Sesh, which collected ₹7 crore.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, in addition to Kangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, in addition to Kangana. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of the medical staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. It specifically details the bravery of nurse Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women. Talking to ANI, Kangana described the film as an untold tale of heroism from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, centred on healthcare workers who continued to serve patients despite bullets, chaos and danger around them. The actor said she was deeply moved by the commitment shown by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, who continued to perform their duties despite facing life-threatening circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of the medical staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. It specifically details the bravery of nurse Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women. Talking to ANI, Kangana described the film as an untold tale of heroism from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, centred on healthcare workers who continued to serve patients despite bullets, chaos and danger around them. The actor said she was deeply moved by the commitment shown by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, who continued to perform their duties despite facing life-threatening circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Overall, what stays with you after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not the terror of the night, but the courage displayed in the face of it. The film serves as a reminder that heroism often wears a uniform far less celebrated than those of soldiers and commandos. In this shift from guns to gauze, it finds its power.”

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