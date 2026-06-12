...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut film fails to beat Emergency opening

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut's film pays tribute to 26/11 heroes. It received mixed reviews and had a slow opening.

Jun 12, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Manoj Tapadia’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released in theatres this Friday. The film, based on events surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has received mixed reviews from critics and a low box-office opening.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film she co-produced.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has collected 76 lakh net in India from 2181 shows. The film had an occupancy of 11 % through the day. The numbers are on the lower side. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections pick up.

Compared to Kangana’s previous film, Emergency (2025), which collected 2.50 crore on its opening day, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has underperformed. The film before that, Tejas (2023), had an opening collection of 1.25 crore. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has also lagged far behind the opening of Sashi Kiran Tikka’s 26/11 movie Major (2022), starring Adivi Sesh, which collected 7 crore.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads: “Overall, what stays with you after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not the terror of the night, but the courage displayed in the face of it. The film serves as a reminder that heroism often wears a uniform far less celebrated than those of soldiers and commandos. In this shift from guns to gauze, it finds its power.”

 
kangana ranaut
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut film fails to beat Emergency opening
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.