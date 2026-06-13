Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut film remains slow despite BOGO offer, crosses 2 cr

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has recorded a slight improvement at the box office on its second day, but the numbers remain underwhelming. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the Manoj Tapadia-directed drama saw some growth on Saturday, with the film managing to collect ₹1.54 crore. This takes the film's total India net collection to approximately ₹2.54 crore after two days.

The BOGO strategy delivers only limited results

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut film sees slight jump despite BOGO offer, weekend test remains crucial.

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To boost footfalls, the makers introduced a Buy One Get One (BOGO) free ticket offer on Saturday. The idea was to attract more audiences to theatres and give the film a much-needed push over the weekend.

However, the offer appears to have had only a limited impact. Despite cheaper ticket prices, the film continued to see low occupancy during its morning shows. Early trade reports suggest that the discount scheme was unable to bring in the significant jump in audience turnout that the film was hoping for.

The numbers lag behind Kangana's recent releases

Her political drama Emergency had opened at ₹2.50 crore on its first day, while Tejas started with ₹1.25 crore. In comparison, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata managed ₹1 crore on its opening day, making it one of the weaker starts among Kangana Ranaut's recent releases. The actor has also been waiting for a major box office success since Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

Tough competition at the ticket window

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata hit theatres alongside several other releases, including Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata hit theatres alongside several other releases, including Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among them, Haunted 3D emerged as the strongest performer on opening day, while Main Vaapas Aaunga also stayed ahead of Kangana Ranaut's film at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among them, Haunted 3D emerged as the strongest performer on opening day, while Main Vaapas Aaunga also stayed ahead of Kangana Ranaut's film at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released across more than 2,000 shows nationwide, it has struggled to attract audiences to theatres, resulting in low occupancy and modest collections so far. A story inspired by real-life courage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was released across more than 2,000 shows nationwide, it has struggled to attract audiences to theatres, resulting in low occupancy and modest collections so far. A story inspired by real-life courage {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital who found themselves caught in the middle of the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital who found themselves caught in the middle of the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspired by the real-life bravery of nurse Anjali Kulthe, the film highlights how she helped save and protect expectant mothers during the attack. Kangana Ranaut, who also co-produces the film under her Manikarnika Films banner, leads the cast alongside Girija Oak (Girija Oak Godbole), Smita Tambe and Esha Dey.

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