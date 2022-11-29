Bhediya box office day 4 collection: Varun Dhawan's film sees first drop on Monday, collects only 3.85 crore

Amar Kaushik's new outing Bhediya, which comes after the success of his 2018 film Stree, fell drastically on its first Monday despite positive word of mouth and good reviews. After a decent ₹11.50 crore nett on Sunday, Bhediya collected just ₹3.85 crore nett on Monday. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Saurabh Shukla. Also read: When Varun Dhawan said he loves overacting: ‘Mujhe maza aata hai'

Bhediya is third in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018) and Roohi (2021). Shraddha Kapoor, who played the female lead in Stree, also has a cameo in Bhediya.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote “#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

As per the producers, the film collected ₹43.67 crore gross worldwide in its first weekend. Sharing the figures on Sunday, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “Howling louder!! Keep the love and howls coming!”

Talking about the film, Varun had told PTI at the launch of Bhediya song Thumkeshwari, “Since the time I became an actor, my aim has always been to entertain the audience. Gyaan nahi batna par public ko enjoy karana hai (I don’t want to impart knowledge but make the audience enjoy a film).”

He had added, “Stree was a paisa vasool film and so is Bhediya with top class VFX. Amar (director) has worked very hard. Hopefully, we will not let you down and you will feel proud. We want to bring the public to theatres.”

The Hindustan Times review of Bhediya called the film “high on comedy and novelty”. It read: “If you found Amar Kaushik's Stree one of the most intelligent and rib-tickling horror comedies, his latest outing, Bhediya, only takes things a notch higher”.

