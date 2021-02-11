Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana Ranaut's Meryl Streep comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Karan Patel earlier took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for calling out nepotism but hiring sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager.

Actor Karan Patel, like many others, couldn't believe what he saw when Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep earlier this week. In an Instagram Story, he wondered where Kangana's brain was.

Sharing Kangana's tweet, he wrote, "Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin, inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them)?”

Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep earlier this week.

Kangana, in a tweet earlier this week, had said that she has the 'raw talent' of Meryl Streep, and challenged anyone to prove that she was a less skilled actor than her. Later, she suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could never pull off a film like Queen.

"Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due," she'd written.

Actor Richa Chadha, apparently in response, shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder, and 'signs of a sociopath', without naming anyone. Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a statement by Meryl, which she made in a 2006 address at Princeton University. The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."

Also read: Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl Streep, says it's actually Kangana Ranaut in disguise: 'Raw talent'

Actor Nakuul Mehta shared Meryl's politically charged 2017 Golden Globes speech, and joked that the person in the viral video was actually Kangana in disguise. "Raw talent," he added.

