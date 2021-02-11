IND USA
Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl Streep, says it's actually Kangana Ranaut in disguise: 'Raw talent'
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl Streep, says it's actually Kangana Ranaut in disguise: 'Raw talent'

  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
FEB 11, 2021

Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a video of Meryl Streep, giving a politically charged speech at the 2017 Golden Globe awards. He joked that the woman in the video wasn't Meryl, but Kangana Ranaut in disguise.

His comments come after Kangana compared herself to Meryl, and set off a flurry of online outrage. Sharing the video, which has been going viral on Indian Twitter, he wrote, "This is NOT Meryl Streep. This is Kangana Ranaut playing Meryl so wonderfully. #RawTalent."


In the speech, the three-time Oscar-winner speaks about the changing political landscape. The speech was made weeks after Donald Trump's election as president of the United States. The legendary actor spoke about Hollywood being made up of outsiders and immigrants.

Kangana, in a tweet earlier this week, had said that she has the 'raw talent' of Meryl Streep, and challenged anyone to prove that she was a less skilled actor than her. Later, she suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could never pull off a film like Queen.

"Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due," she'd written.

Seemingly in response, actor Richa Chadha shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder, and 'signs of a sociopath', without naming anyone. Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a quote by Meryl, which she made in a 2006 address at Princeton University. The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

Kangana also compared herself to Gal Gadot, said that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise, and later, drew parallels between herself and Marlon Brando.


kangana ranaut nakuul mehta meryl streep

