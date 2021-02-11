'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana Ranaut's Meryl Streep comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Actor Karan Patel, like many others, couldn't believe what he saw when Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep earlier this week. In an Instagram Story, he wondered where Kangana's brain was.
Sharing Kangana's tweet, he wrote, "Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin, inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them)?”
Kangana, in a tweet earlier this week, had said that she has the 'raw talent' of Meryl Streep, and challenged anyone to prove that she was a less skilled actor than her. Later, she suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could never pull off a film like Queen.
"Pls prove my claims wrong or illogical, will accept my statements as gloating disorder, if you can’t then you too have to accept, in this world of mediocre hyenas who will do anything to look through genuine talent Modesty is not good not at the cost of HONESTY. Snatch your due," she'd written.
Actor Richa Chadha, apparently in response, shared a checklist for narcissistic personality disorder, and 'signs of a sociopath', without naming anyone. Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a statement by Meryl, which she made in a 2006 address at Princeton University. The quote reads, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."
Also read: Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl Streep, says it's actually Kangana Ranaut in disguise: 'Raw talent'
Actor Nakuul Mehta shared Meryl's politically charged 2017 Golden Globes speech, and joked that the person in the viral video was actually Kangana in disguise. "Raw talent," he added.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love
- Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career
- Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'
- Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree
- Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help
- Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'
- Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time
- Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise
- Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Majnu: Sidharth, Rashmika reveal first look as they begin shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra often calls husband Nick 'Old Man Jonas'. Here's why
- In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about husband Nick Jonas and how she lovingly calls him 'Old Man Jonas'. She also revealed the 'most millennial thing' she has ever seen him do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox