Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office run unaffected by OTT release, Kartik Aaryan film thrives in both places

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues its golden run at the box office well into its fifth week. The film is now inching towards the ₹200-crore mark, having earned over ₹7 crore in the last five days. What is impressive is that the film began streaming on Netflix last Friday. But despite the OTT release, its collections continue to be pretty healthy. Moreover, the film has also done pretty well on OTT as per the trends data from Netflix. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer sets new record in fifth weekend, takes total earnings to ₹182 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The Anees Bazmee film released on May 20 and did quite well at the box office. It has earned over ₹185 crore so far and if it continues to show the strength it has, it may breach the ₹200-crore mark as well. Its fifth weekend was the highest-grossing among all Hindi films post-pandemic. Since it released on Netflix last Friday, it has since bagged the number one spot on Netflix India’s trending content list, beating blockbusters like RRR, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

This dual simultaneous success is something only one film has achieved in recent times. Earlier this year, the Hindi-dubbed version of Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise continued to mint money even as it released on Amazon Prime Video. The Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer made ₹365 crore at the box office, with the Hindi version alone making over ₹100 crore.

As he basks in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few projects lined up. He will be next seen in the action-comedy Shehzada, opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun.

