Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin: Kartik Aaryan woos Kiara Advani in a desert to Arijit Singh's track

A new song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on Monday. The romantic track, titled Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin, showed Kartik Aaryan romancing Kiara Advani in the desert as they changed into multiple costumes. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is set to hit the theatres next week. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba tap dances, does the moonwalk. Watch

Kiara Advani shared the song's video on her Instagram account on Monday. The video starts with Kartik and Kiara dancing together in the desert surrounded by several mirrors. The scene then changes to sunset and shows them leaving the desert on a bike. They arrive at a haveli where they continue the romance. The video ends with a kiss between the two.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar with music by Pritam. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while Vijay Ganguli has choreographed the video.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who will reprise his role as Chhote Pandit in the film. Kartik will be seen taking up a similar role to Akshay Kumar, while Kiara will play the victim of Manjulika, a role previously portrayed by Vidya.

The Anees Bazmee directorial, due to release on May 20, was originally scheduled to release in July last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was rescheduled for March 25 but postponed once again to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Anees Bazmee has said that the sequel will be a pure horror comedy instead of the original film's psychological thriller plot. He said, “When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film.”

