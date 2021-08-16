Bhoot Police teaser: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor set off to catch ghosts in a spooky forest. Watch

The first teaser of the upcoming film Bhoot Police was released on Monday on the birthday of actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped the teaser that features Saif along with actors Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In the film, Arjun Kapoor will play a character called Chiraunji while Saif Ali Khn will be seen as Vibhooti. Both play ghostbusters in the film.

In the teaser, the duo sets off on their mission to catch ghosts in their special van. They cross a forest that has a spooky atmosphere. While Saif drives the vehicle wearing a horned hat, Arjun sits next to him, holding a decorated cross in one hand and a dusty book in the other.

Sharing the teaser, Kareena captioned the post, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji (The ghosts will find the going tough in the presence of Vibhooti and Chiraunji). #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip . Stay tuned! #DisneyplusHotstarMultiplex."

Kareena also revealed that the trailer of the film will get released on August 18. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi. The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Last month, Yami Gautam had revealed her first look in the film on Instagram. She will be seen as Maya in the film. In the poster, Yami sported an off white dress and held a cresset in her hand.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will play the role of Kanika, too had unveiled her first look in the film on Instagram. She sported a crop top paired with jeans and held a whip in her hands.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it will now release digitally. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.