Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 5 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1 (updated live): Viewers are excited to see the reunion of director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar after years for the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film has been released in theatres today, and reactions are pouring in. The film is expected to get off to a strong start at the box office. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office prediction: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's reunion may open at ₹17 crore, beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 6 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 1 (updated live): Akshay Kumar stars in the lead in this film.

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As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹5.03 crore on its opening day so far. The film sold 1.3 lakh tickets on the opening day. According to the trade website, Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.32 crore in gross domestic advance bookings for its first day. Meanwhile, the film performed well on Thursday, collecting an ₹3.50 crore net from paid previews.

In horror-comedies, Bhooth Bangla has a big record to cross in terms of opening day collections. Both Stree 2 ( ₹55 crore) and Thamma ( ₹24 crore) lead the list, made under the banner of Maddock Films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹35 crore) ranks third.

About Bhooth Bangla

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Priyadarshan had dismissed rumours that he borrowed the lines of a song in Bhooth Bangla from a song in Satyajit Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. "The lyricist has written those (words), and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is another film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally, that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like god of Indian cinema," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Priyadarshan had dismissed rumours that he borrowed the lines of a song in Bhooth Bangla from a song in Satyajit Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. "The lyricist has written those (words), and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is another film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally, that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like god of Indian cinema," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “With the story being something we have seen variations of in the past, it really comes down to how much you laugh and how scared you get. The first half of Bhooth Bangla is as nostalgic as it gets. All the familiar Priyadarshan shots are here. In fact, the locations are pretty much the same as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including the Chomu Palace. Divakar Mani's cinematography captures the rustic locations beautifully. Add to that the top-notch VFX, which I am happy to report serves the film really well.”

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