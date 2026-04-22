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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film crosses 75 crore midweek

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Priyadarshan's horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar has remained steady throughout the week. 

Apr 22, 2026 07:08 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Priyadarshan’s Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on Friday with paid premieres on Thursday. The film has since held its own at the box office and has crossed the 75 crore mark when it comes to domestic collections.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected 3.20 crore net in India on Wednesday, as of 7 PM, taking its domestic total to 75.95 crore. The film collected 6.75 crore on Monday and showed a spike on Tuesday, bringing in 8 crore. Bhooth Bangla collected 3.75 crore from its premiers and 12.25 crore on its opening day. It brought in 19 crore and 23 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film is performing well even on weekdays and holding steady after the expected dip on Monday due to reduced footfall. It remains to be seen how much it collects in a week.

Akshay Kumar on reuniting with Tabu

Rohan Shankar, who worked on the screenplay and dialogues of Bhooth Bangla, told Hindustan Times, “Comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa are inevitable, but the story, tonality, scale, and overall world of Bhoot Bangla are very different. The experience is much larger than just scares and laughs. Once the audience watches it, I hope they’ll understand the scale and the emotional core we’re aiming for.” Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres on April 17.

 
akshay kumar
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