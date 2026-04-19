Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film sees 50% jump; beats The Kerala Story 2 lifetime

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 2: The first Saturday has seen a windfall for Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla. The film built on its decent start, registering a huge jump in collections and closing day 2 on a rather promising note. If the first Sunday emulates the Saturday, the horror-comedy may be on course for a great run at the ticket window.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Mithila Palkar in a still from the Priyadarshan horror comedy.

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Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer had a promising time at the paid previews, earning ₹3.50 crore net in India. On its release day, buoyed by positive reviews, the film earned ₹12.25 crore net. On Saturday, Bhooth Bangla earned ₹19 crore net, seeing a strong 55% jump from day 1. This takes the film’s domestic haul after two days to ₹35 crore net ( ₹42 crore gross). On its opening day, the film had extremely low footfall in the morning shows, but good word of mouth saw that number jump by the night shows. On Saturday, Bhooth Bangla made amends by registering decent occupancy across shows.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla recovered overseas, too. After a middling start in paid previews and opening day, it earned $1 million in the international territories on day 2. This takes its worldwide gross to an extremely strong ₹60 crore in two days. The film should cross the ₹100-crore mark in the opening weekend itself. Bhooth Bangla beats Dacoit, The Kerala Story 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla recovered overseas, too. After a middling start in paid previews and opening day, it earned $1 million in the international territories on day 2. This takes its worldwide gross to an extremely strong ₹60 crore in two days. The film should cross the ₹100-crore mark in the opening weekend itself. Bhooth Bangla beats Dacoit, The Kerala Story 2 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹60 crore, Bhooth Bangla has quickly become the 5th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, leapfrogging past The Kerala Story 2 ( ₹48 crore) and the Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Dacoit ( ₹50 crore). It should reach the third spot by Sunday, overtaking O’Romeo and Mardaani 3, as well. All about Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹60 crore, Bhooth Bangla has quickly become the 5th-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, leapfrogging past The Kerala Story 2 ( ₹48 crore) and the Telugu-Hindi bilingual, Dacoit ( ₹50 crore). It should reach the third spot by Sunday, overtaking O’Romeo and Mardaani 3, as well. All about Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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