Dacoit box office collection day 8: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's film collects ₹29 crore as it enters 2nd week

Dacoit box office collection day 8: Shaneil Deo’s romantic drama, Dacoit: A Love Story, was released in theatres on April 10. The film managed to smash through Adivi Sesh’s previous film, HIT: The Second Case’s lifetime haul, but has yet to beat Major’s numbers. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, opened to mixed reviews but has become Sesh’s highest opening yet. Dacoit box office collection day 8: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

Dacoit box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dacoit collected 86 lakhs net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹29.31 crore. The film beat HIT 2’s ₹25.92 crore lifetime haul a few days ago, but has yet to catch up to Major’s ₹41.03 crore collection. Dacoit, which was also shot in Telugu and Hindi like Major, collected ₹28.45 crore in its first week.

On its opening day, Dacoit collected ₹6.55 crore and stayed steady through the weekend, bringing in ₹6.85 crore and ₹6.40 crore. On Monday, the film collected ₹2.70 crore, bringing in ₹3 crore on Tuesday, showing a slight improvement after a dip. On Wednesday, Dacoit dipped again, with a ₹1.55 crore collection, and on Thursday, a ₹1.40 crore collection.

Anurag Kashyap reveals how he was cast At an event for Dacoit before its release, Anurag revealed that he was cast for the film at Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s 2024 wedding. He said, “I went to attend the wedding of Sobhita (Dhulipala) to do kanyadaan, and after it was done, they took me into a corner at that wedding and narrated the script to me. Like, while the phera ceremony was going on, I was listening to the narration. I was not asked whether I would do it or not; I was told we are starting to shoot next month.”

He also stated that he couldn’t say no, as for the first time someone had cast him in a role besides the ‘crazy psychopath killer’. For the unversed, Sobhita made her acting debut with Anurag’s 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0 and later worked with him in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories in 2020. Dacoit is Anurag’s Telugu debut after he acted in Tamil and Malayalam films like Maharaja and Rifle Club. It remains to be seen if the Shaneil-directed film maintains momentum in its second week.