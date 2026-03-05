Bhumi Pednekar admits to making mistakes with certain roles in the past: 'Tempted because you want that ₹200 crore hit'

During the interaction, when Bhumi was asked whether looking back she had any reflections of the choices that feel like mistakes now. Whether there are certain roles or films that she would not do because she wants to set an example for the women. In response, Bhumi said, “I have made mistakes. I think one of the biggest ones was where I kind of diluted the fact that I had made a career out of the fact that I had agency. I have always sought that, but at times, you are just tempted because you want that ₹200 crore hit. What I would not compromise on is that I would not do a character where there is disrespect to my gender. I wouldn't do that.”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is completely okay with admitting that there have been certain roles in her career that were mistakes. The actor, who is known for her powerful performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya and Badhaai Do, was one of the speakers at the We the Women event, where she shared how she has worked hard to build her career where her audience expect a performance-driven film from her.

‘I have worked very, very hard’ She went on to add, “I still probably have lesser to do and I just don't enjoy that. Because I think that is not what the audience expects out of me. I have worked very, very hard into creating a space which is being led by performance, and I think I diluted that which was a very big mistake that I would never ever do.”

Bhumi did not any name the project and shared that she wants to stay away from unnecessary noise.

Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She was last seen in Prime Video’s series, Daldal. Helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the show is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. It also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles, along with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni and Jaya Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The series was released on January 30.