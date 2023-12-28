Bhumi Pednekar, her almost identical sister Samiksha Pednekar leave photographers confused. Watch

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar are often spotted together at parties. The siblings were spotted at the Mumbai airport Wednesday night and the paparazzi found it difficult to identify who among them was the actor and who was the sister. The Pednekar girls, who look quite identical, left the photographers confused at the airport. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar shares pics from hospital bed as she recovers from dengue Samiksha Pednekar and Bhumi Pednekar at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Bhumi or Samiksha?

A paparazzo shared a video of the two on Instagram with the caption: "Kaafi zyada confusion hai, ek saath do do Bhumi? Hahaha, nahi ek Bhumi aur ek Samiksha ab kon Bhumi kon Samiksha wo aap hi pata lagao (2-2 Bhumi? No, one is Bhumi and the other is Samiksha but who among them is Bhumi, you only will have to figure)." The video shows Samiksha in a white top, almost looking like Bhumi. But she is soon joined by Bhumi who heads to the airport gate in a black top and blue denims.

Bhumi dropped a laughing emoji in reaction to the video. An Instagram user asked, “Are they twins?” Another said in sarcasm, “Galati se clone download ho gaya (a clone was downloaded by mistake).” A person also reacted, "Same to same.”

While Bhumi is an actor, Samiksha introduces herself as a “lawyer and entrepreneur” on her Instagram account. She too, has a decent fan following of 233000 followers.

Bhumi had recently mentioned her sister among others while talking about what inspires her to take up women-centric movies. "I get inspired by my mother, sister, my friends, female colleagues, director, and producer. When I see that we all are on the same level and have to deal with sexism at their own levels. This inspires me to make a film on that. As a woman, I feel like there should be fairness and Equality, as an artist I'm trying to bring that fairness with my work," she had told ANI in an interview.

Bhumi Pednekar's films

Bhumi was last seen in Karan Boolani's Thank You For Coming. The film revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure. Bhumi was the lead along with Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila.

Bhumi's other film, The Lady Killer, was released on November 3, without notice. None of the lead cast including Arjun Kapoor, promoted the film on their social media platforms and the reason behind a silent release was unclear. Director Ajay Bahl earlier said that the film was incomplete but later claimed that he had said that sarcastically and that the film is complete.

