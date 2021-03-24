Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note for her late father: 'I hear you in everything that mom has to say'
Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note for her late father: 'I hear you in everything that mom has to say'

Bhumi Pednekar penned an emotional note, remembering her late father, Satish Motiram Pednekar. The actor lost her father to cancer.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar remembers her father, late Satish Motiram Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and remembered her father, late Satish Motiram Pednekar. The actor, who lost her father ten years ago, shared an old picture of his and penned a heartwarming post for him.

"10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu (her sister Samiksha Pednekar) and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom," she wrote.

"You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are.... #PednekarGirls #SatishPednekar #daddysgirl," she added.

Bhumi lost her father to cancer a decade ago. The actor was just 18 years old while her sister Samiksha was 15 when her mother took command of the family. Speaking with Pinkvilla last year, Bhumi said that the unfortunate turn of events made her work harder.

"I start working, 10 times harder than I would. We both just grew up and realised that s*** is getting real, and we need to get our act together. The two years were a mess but we gathered ourselves really fast. Today when we look back, we wonder how we survived those days, how we got through it, but it happened," she said.

Also Read: Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson confirms

Bhumi has come a far way since her debut. The actor, who began her acting career with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has starred in numerous movies including Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor will soon be seen in Badhaai Do, opposite Rajkummar Rao. She wrapped the movie a few weeks ago.

