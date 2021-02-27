Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’
- Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are celebrating six years of their hit film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The Sharat Katariya directorial marked Bhumi's acting debut as Sandhya and established Ayushmann, who played Prem, as the go-to star for playing small town roles.
Bhumi, who is currently shooting for Badhaai Do in Haridwar, visited the house where they spent 30 days for the shoot of the 2015 film. She shared a video on Instagram in which she enters the house located on the banks of river Ganga and goes on to show around the courtyard, Prem and Sandhya's room, the Shiva temple and the staircase which opens on the ghats of Ganga.
She says while filming herself with a selfie camera, "After six years, I am actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot. That was actually a phone call between me and Seema (Pahwa) ji where she is telling me 'apne pati ko rijhana chahiye (you should woo your husband). This is where Bhumi - the actor was born."
Sharing the video, she wrote, "A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha. #gratitude #livingthedream. Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible."
Also read: Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?
Ayushmann also celebrated the sixth anniversary of the film with a video montage of the film and said that he hasn't looked back in his career ever since he did the film. He wrote, "Films like #DumLagaKeHaisha have been the voice of my beliefs and these have also enabled me to write my own destiny in this industry. I never looked back after DLKH and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life. I will forever be indebted to Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me. Grateful."
Bhumi had gained 27 kilos for the film which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'
- Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch
- Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe
- Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo
- Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'
- Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox