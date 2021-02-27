IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’

  • Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are celebrating six years of their hit film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The Sharat Katariya directorial marked Bhumi's acting debut as Sandhya and established Ayushmann, who played Prem, as the go-to star for playing small town roles.

Bhumi, who is currently shooting for Badhaai Do in Haridwar, visited the house where they spent 30 days for the shoot of the 2015 film. She shared a video on Instagram in which she enters the house located on the banks of river Ganga and goes on to show around the courtyard, Prem and Sandhya's room, the Shiva temple and the staircase which opens on the ghats of Ganga.

She says while filming herself with a selfie camera, "After six years, I am actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot. That was actually a phone call between me and Seema (Pahwa) ji where she is telling me 'apne pati ko rijhana chahiye (you should woo your husband). This is where Bhumi - the actor was born."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha. #gratitude #livingthedream. Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible."

Also read: Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?

Ayushmann also celebrated the sixth anniversary of the film with a video montage of the film and said that he hasn't looked back in his career ever since he did the film. He wrote, "Films like #DumLagaKeHaisha have been the voice of my beliefs and these have also enabled me to write my own destiny in this industry. I never looked back after DLKH and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life. I will forever be indebted to Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me. Grateful."

Bhumi had gained 27 kilos for the film which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhumi pednekar ayushmann khurrana dum laga ke haisha

Related Stories

Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at Mumbai commissioner's office on Saturday to record his statement in the complaint he had filed against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
Sohail Khan has sent a message for Rakhi Sawant.
tv

Sohail Khan to Rakhi Sawant: 'If you need anything, just call me directly'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Sohail Khan has told Rakhi Sawant to call him whenever she needs anything and has assured her that everything will fall in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supriya Pathak enjoyed watching Bridgeton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls and others.
Supriya Pathak enjoyed watching Bridgeton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls and others.
bollywood

Supriya Pathak: Daily soaps ruined TV; I hope we don’t ruin OTT, as shows are getting repetitive

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The senior actor addresses her concerns about digital shows that seem to be revolving around gangsters, violence and abuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indoo Ki Jawani, a medium budget film released in theatres but didn’t do wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to hit screens.
Indoo Ki Jawani, a medium budget film released in theatres but didn’t do wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to hit screens.
bollywood

Are only big budget and big star cast films suited for theatres in post pandemic world?

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Many production houses have adopted a release strategy that is decided on a case to case basis rather than applying a blanket generalisation to the films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar revisits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar has shared a video from her recent visit to the house where she and Ayushmann Khurrana shot for Dum Laga Ke Haisha six years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Fans of Aishwarya Rai were shocked to find how similar Pakistani woman Aamna Imran looks to the actor. Check out her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor was reportedly named Siddhima by her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, in order to rhyme with her cousin Riddhima, who was born six days before the actor's birthday during the Ganpati festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
bollywood

Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
bollywood

When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
bollywood

Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra was left laughing at Jameela Jamil's response to a person on Twitter who got confused between the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at Mumbai commissioner's office on Saturday to record his statement in the complaint he had filed against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
bollywood

Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Director Anees Bazmee, who is ready with the script for No Entry sequel, has said Fardeen Khan has expressed his desire in making a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choreographer-director Farah Khan.
Choreographer-director Farah Khan.
bollywood

Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac