Bhumi Pednekar shares inside glimpses from Shanoo Sharma’s wedding; Ranveer Singh’s appearance grabs attention

On April 25, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. While the wedding itself was kept private, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared glimpses from the celebrations nearly a week later. The photos have since caught the attention of fans, especially after Ranveer Singh's brief appearance added to the buzz.

Bhumi Pednekar shares inside pictures from Shanoo Sharma's wedding

Inside pictures from Shanoo Sharma's wedding.

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On Sunday, Bhumi took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt peek into the celebrations. In the pictures, Shanoo looked radiant as she posed with her husband, proudly flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra. The images captured warm, candid moments from the ceremony, with the couple seen enjoying their special day in the company of their loved ones. Bhumi also shared glimpses of her own mehendi, along with photos that showcase the lively, intimate vibe of the wedding festivities.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the photos, one particular image stood out, it featured Ranveer Singh dressed in a black kurta, posing with the group. However, Bhumi later deleted this picture from her post. Despite its removal, eagle-eyed fans quickly took screenshots and shared them on Reddit. Many fans were delighted to spot Ranveer at the celebration, especially given his long association with Shanoo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the photos, one particular image stood out, it featured Ranveer Singh dressed in a black kurta, posing with the group. However, Bhumi later deleted this picture from her post. Despite its removal, eagle-eyed fans quickly took screenshots and shared them on Reddit. Many fans were delighted to spot Ranveer at the celebration, especially given his long association with Shanoo. {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the photos, Bhumi wrote an emotional note celebrating her friend’s big day. “What a week it’s been!!!!!!!!!!! Hearts full, soul’s happy, spirits are high and my Shanoo is married @shanoosharmarahihai love you,” she captioned the post. Fans flooded the comments section with warm reactions, with many expressing happiness at seeing Ranveer maintain old relationships. One of the fans commented, “Nice to see him maintain old relations”. Another wrote, “He looks so handsome”.

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh was one of the many actors discovered by Shanoo Sharma during her casting career. Addressing his departure from the talent agency in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shanoo said, "It didn't hurt that he left. He's going ahead with his life, I wish him all the best. There's a reason why he must be going, there's a reason why the production house is okay with him going. I feel things work, and then they fade, and then they start to work again, and the cycle goes on."

About Shanoo Sharma's wedding

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On April 25, Shanoo surprised everyone by sharing official photos from her wedding, expressing gratitude and joy as she announced her union. With her heartfelt note which read, "With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future… 🧿♥️♾️♥️🧿 Married…@Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love." From Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh, to Parineeti Chopra, everyone showered love on the newly married couple.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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